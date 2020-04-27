Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $297.80 on Monday. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.49 and a 200-day moving average of $295.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

