MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 14,073 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 906,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.2% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 39,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 344,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 91,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,426,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,388,000 after purchasing an additional 100,694 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

