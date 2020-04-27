North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,124 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

CVX opened at $87.01 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $105.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.