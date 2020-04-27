North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $839,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 198.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 243,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

GE stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

