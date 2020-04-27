General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,301 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,337,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,693 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,096,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of GE opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

