Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 21.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

