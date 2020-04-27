Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

