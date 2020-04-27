North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $98,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $16.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

