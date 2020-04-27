MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,295,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $12,690,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.26.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,223.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $242,071.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,507.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW opened at $223.48 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.