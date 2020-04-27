Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,970 Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,970 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 495,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 34,346 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 4.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after acquiring an additional 31,592 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Open Text by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of OTEX opened at $36.92 on Monday. Open Text Corp has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

