MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Makes New $503,000 Investment in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 752,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 45,710 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,759,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,653,000 after purchasing an additional 115,163 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

