Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $778,675,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cigna by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,153,000 after buying an additional 824,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Cigna by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,014,000 after buying an additional 737,631 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.25.

CI stock opened at $188.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.42.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

