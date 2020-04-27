Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $120.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average is $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

