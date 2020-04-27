North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $95,000 Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $175.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.24. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $183.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

