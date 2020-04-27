OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,376 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,724,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in United Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $63.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average is $131.71. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTX. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

