Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K opened at $64.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.