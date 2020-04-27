Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 54,913 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MarineMax by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HZO opened at $13.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.51. MarineMax Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on MarineMax from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.