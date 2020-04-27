North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.