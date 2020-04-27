North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 280 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $107.15 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.
In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,833 shares of company stock worth $685,125. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
