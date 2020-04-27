North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 280 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $107.15 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $29,578.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,833 shares of company stock worth $685,125. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

