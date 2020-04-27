Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 59.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 188,381 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $107.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.60. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

