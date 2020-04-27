Hamilton Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hamilton Wealth LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.6% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.70. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.95.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.