Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 5,258 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.95.

Shares of AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

