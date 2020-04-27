North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 553 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCBS. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Hovde Group cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

NCBS stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $535.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $75.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

