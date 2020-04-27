The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.17. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

