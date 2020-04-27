Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 3,809 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,151,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 407,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

NYSE:PSX opened at $60.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

