Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,187 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $7,485,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 130.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $2,866,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $51.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.