North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $879.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,190.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

