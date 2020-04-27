Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,428,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after purchasing an additional 685,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,097,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,936,000 after purchasing an additional 509,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,774,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.81.

Shares of BURL opened at $174.49 on Monday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.23.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

