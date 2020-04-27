Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.