North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,887 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,219 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 131.3% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Shares of LUV opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

