North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 713 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $237.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $295.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

