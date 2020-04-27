MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,697,000 after purchasing an additional 84,661 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 925,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,071,000 after acquiring an additional 80,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Edward Jones lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $133.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.80. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

