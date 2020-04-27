Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,632 shares of company stock valued at $88,155. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $53.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.