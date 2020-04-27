Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,770 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

