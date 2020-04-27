Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

