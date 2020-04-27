New Potomac Partners LLC Buys 790 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.8% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 134,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the first quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 107,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 91,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

