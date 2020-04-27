Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $879.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,190.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

