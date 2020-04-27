Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $139.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.18. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

