OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 620 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,815,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after purchasing an additional 902,478 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $291.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $264.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

