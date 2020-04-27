OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $141.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

