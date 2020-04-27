OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 21,147 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 505,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 87,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,238,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

