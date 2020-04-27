OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 1,004 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,785 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,701,000 after buying an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,582,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,116,000 after purchasing an additional 256,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NXPI opened at $94.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 111.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

