OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 649 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,539 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.32.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $116.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $118.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $581,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

