OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Corning by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,301,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000,000 after buying an additional 77,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Corning by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Corning by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

GLW stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.