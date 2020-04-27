SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 84,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 134.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after buying an additional 47,492 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total transaction of $1,606,655.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,753.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.

SBA Communications stock opened at $305.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 237.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.59. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $197.86 and a 12 month high of $315.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

