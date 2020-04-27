OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.73 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $73.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

