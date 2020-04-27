OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $113.93 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,437,928.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,039 shares of company stock valued at $44,879,577. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

