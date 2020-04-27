Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 609.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in PC Connection by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.02. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $716.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNXN. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

