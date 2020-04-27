Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 15,818 Shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Surgery Partners worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Surgery Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.88.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $517.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

