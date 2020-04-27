Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 605,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,709,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 425,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 336,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 545,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,018 shares of company stock valued at $257,507. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNMK opened at $11.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $682.02 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

